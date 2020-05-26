Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NBW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $78,368.00.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

