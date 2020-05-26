Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

