Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Nike worth $188,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. 409,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

