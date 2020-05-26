North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 3rd

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,206. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.93.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$198.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 29,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$176,482.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,482.40. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$37,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,363,074.66. Insiders have acquired 206,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,669 in the last three months.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

