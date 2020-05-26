Oak Grove Capital LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.