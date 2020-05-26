Oak Grove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Boeing makes up 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 330.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 584,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $87,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,803,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,544,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.96. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.04.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.