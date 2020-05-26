Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 431 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,434.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,302.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,334.02. The stock has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

