Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,679,498 shares of company stock worth $8,477,451. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

