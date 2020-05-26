Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 529,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,346. The company has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

