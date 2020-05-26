Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) vs. Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Critical Survey

Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patriot Scientific and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quarterhill has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 88.81%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Patriot Scientific.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot Scientific has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot Scientific and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Scientific N/A -104.22% -82.19% Quarterhill 4.05% -0.21% -0.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patriot Scientific and Quarterhill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$800,000.00 N/A N/A Quarterhill $146.72 million 1.16 $10.53 million N/A N/A

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot Scientific.

Summary

Quarterhill beats Patriot Scientific on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot Scientific

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

