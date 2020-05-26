Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.94.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.31. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 539,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.