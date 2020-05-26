Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $249.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFIS. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. Also, Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,640. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

