Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 15th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Permianville Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PVL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.70. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 23.44%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

