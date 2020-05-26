Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:PCI)

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP stock remained flat at $A$0.90 ($0.64) during midday trading on Tuesday. 390,141 shares of the company traded hands. Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP has a twelve month low of A$0.94 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of A$0.97 ($0.69).

