Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,668. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $240.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

