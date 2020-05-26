Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (PTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:PTG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.83. The company had a trading volume of 49,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pivot Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$1.97.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$405.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$439.35 million. Research analysts expect that Pivot Technology Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pivot Technology Solutions news, insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,274.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,971.26. Insiders have acquired a total of 174,320 shares of company stock valued at $245,884 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

