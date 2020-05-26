Plaza Retail REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$27.47 million for the quarter.

