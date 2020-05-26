Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. 5,997,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

