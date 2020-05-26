Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,524 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 163,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 13,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. 11,967,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,461,308. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.