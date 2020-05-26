Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

VTI traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.38. 2,990,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,597. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

