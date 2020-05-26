Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,656,000 after buying an additional 1,912,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,097. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

