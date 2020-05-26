Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,097. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

