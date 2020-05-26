Raymond James Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $185.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.44.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $184.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $185.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $114,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $334,049.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,766,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Splunk by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.