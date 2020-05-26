RLI Corp (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of RLI traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. 5,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,205. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

