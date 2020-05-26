Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.45 million and a PE ratio of 17.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.19. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.35.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$814.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 1.7999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Russel Metals news, Director James Francis Dinning purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.49 per share, with a total value of C$40,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$553,230. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,105,520.45. Insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $446,994 over the last ninety days.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.