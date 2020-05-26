SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.94. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

