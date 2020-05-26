Sather Financial Group Inc Has $1.12 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $97,908,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

NYSE T traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. 22,545,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The firm has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

