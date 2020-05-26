Sather Financial Group Inc Has $268,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,218,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $978,883,000 after buying an additional 3,290,700 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,862,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

