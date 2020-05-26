Sather Financial Group Inc Has $998,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,435,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,675,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.