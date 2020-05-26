Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,348.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 125,656 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 4.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,849. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.33. 21,801,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.00 and its 200-day moving average is $196.63. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $237.20. The stock has a market cap of $669.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.