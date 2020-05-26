Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

SMTS stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,402 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 1.66% of Sierra Metals worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

