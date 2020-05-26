SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $10,666,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $17,480,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

