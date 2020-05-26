Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.64.

SQM stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

