Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.

SOLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SOLY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,837. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 4th quarter valued at $4,667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Soliton in the first quarter valued at $359,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Soliton by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Soliton by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Soliton in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

