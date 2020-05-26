SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SOHO opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.