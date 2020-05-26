Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.44.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $185.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $114,330.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after buying an additional 205,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 36.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.