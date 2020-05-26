Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 15th

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

