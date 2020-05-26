Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 15th

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.
Stag Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.
Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.
STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
About Stag Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
