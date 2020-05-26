Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:STCK traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 237 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 401,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,778. The company has a market capitalization of $472.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.42. Stock Spirits Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £5,719.05 ($7,523.09).

Several brokerages have commented on STCK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.75 ($3.50).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

