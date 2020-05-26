Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:STCK traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 237 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 401,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,778. The company has a market capitalization of $472.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.42. Stock Spirits Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £5,719.05 ($7,523.09).
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.