Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$46.51 million during the quarter.

Dividend History for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU)

