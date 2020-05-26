Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 152,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,666. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,351,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,166,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

