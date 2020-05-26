Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $244.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $255.80 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $267.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $978.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $992.10 million, with estimates ranging from $915.90 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,346,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,982.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 136,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,535,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

TCBI traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 152,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,666. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

