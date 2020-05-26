Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.