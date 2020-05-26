Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $292,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.61. 9,908,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,466,335. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.