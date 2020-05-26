Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $784,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,173,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.63. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

