Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,424.90. 1,166,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,302.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,334.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.