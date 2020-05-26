Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,114,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.10. 1,173,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.27. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.