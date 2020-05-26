Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,529 shares of company stock worth $34,139,814 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $124.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CSFB increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

