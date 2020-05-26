Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

VZ traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 892,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,813. The company has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

