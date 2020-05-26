Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.11. 440,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,835,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

