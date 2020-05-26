Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 146.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

VOYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 14,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,729. Voya Financial has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

